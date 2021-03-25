Malaika Arora Gets a Gift From Ex Arbaaz Khan, Neetu Kapoor Gives Neha Kakkar 'Shaadi Ka Shagun'

Malaika Arora has been quite actively sharing her Yoga poses and videos on Instagram, giving her followers new fitness goals every day. But her recent posts on the photo-sharing app are all about yum food and tasty mangoes. S

he took to her Instagram stories to reveal a box of mangoes that her former husband Arbaaz Khan had sent for her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.walla for the freshest mangoes that you can order online.”

Read: Arbaaz Khan’s Gift to Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Will Leave You Green With Envy, See Pic

Malaika Arora has arguably one of the best bods out. It’s no easy feat juggling the life of a celebrity, entrepreneur, and mother. But just when we thought there was simply nothing else Malaika Arora couldn’t ace, we can officially add ‘Plank Queen’ to the list. How do we know this? The 47-year-old posted a video on Instagram from her workout session.

In the video, Malaika can be seen doing variations of planks with ease along with her friend Jahnavi Patwardhan as the song ‘Your Body’ plays in the backdrop. “Did somebody say planks aren’t fun? Here you go with my favourite Jahnavi Patwardhan,” Malaika Arora captioned the video.

Read: Watch: Malaika Arora Acing Plank Variations Casually in This Video will Take Your Breath Away

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who met singer Neha Kakkar during a recent shoot of “Indian Idol” season 12, congratulated the singer on her recent wedding. Neetu said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

“Neha is just not a singer but a beautiful soul and she is just like a daughter to me. My blessings are always going to be with her wherever she would be,” she said. A deeply-touched Neha responded by thanking Neetu, who also gave her ‘shaadi ka shagun’.

Read: Watch: Neetu Kapoor Gifts ‘Shaadi Ka Shagun’ to Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 12 Set

Director Zack Snyder has been receiving mixed reviews for his recently released Snyder Cut, that is his version of the Justice League movie. However, this is not the first time that the director collaborated with the DC Extended Universe. The director has earlier made superhero movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

That does raise the question if Zack has ever been approached by the Marvel Cinematic Universe or vice versa, considering the MCUs massive fandom and how a crossover between the DCEU and MCU might generate some box office hits.

Read: ‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Approached for MCU Project? Here’s the Truth

Popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka is getting a sequel, and the show’s original stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will be making an appearance in it. Fans will once again get to see their chemistry as Simar and Prem in the sequel, albeit for a short period of time.

A few days back, Dipika had shared the teaser of the show and announced she is a part of it, surprising her fans. According to SpotboyE.com, not just Dipika but husband Shoaib will also be part of the show.

Read: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to Recreate Their Chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka Sequel

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.