Malaika Arora Gets Candid About Her Divorce From Arbaaz Khan: Everyone Said Don't Do It

Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika, remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. However, of late, the two have been opening about it like never before.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017.

Malaika, who recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, opened up about the entire thing. She revealed, "Everyone suggested me to don't do it, 'no one is going to say that your decision is right, so go for it'. Even the night before I got divorced, my family asked me 'Are you sure about your decision?' But I think, people who care for you will definitely be worried about you."

Furthermore, she added, "The decision was never easy to make and at the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. We both decided to take this step as it would be better for us and the people around us."

Malaika even opened up about how her son Arhaan has accepted their decision. "I would want a happy environment for my child and with time he has been more accepting. Not only this but one day he even said, 'Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling'", she added.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official. On the other hand, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor.