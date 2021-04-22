Malaika Arora Gets Captured As She Steps Out to Walk Her Dog Casper, See Video

Malaika Arora is one of the favourites of the paparazzi and gets clicked every time she steps out of her house. The reality TV personality was snapped on Thursday morning as she took her dog, Casper, out for a walk. Dressed in a white half-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts, Malaika looked simple yet chic. Her high bun and white slippers completed her overall casual look.

On Wednesday, Malaika took to her Instagram account and shared a note praying the Lord to put a shield around her loved ones and to protect the world from the ongoing pandemic. The picture that she shared read, “Dear Lord, Waking up today is such a wonderful blessing from You. Please put a shield around my loved ones today. Heal our family, our community, our country, and the whole world from this pandemic. Wrap us with Your love and protection. Amen.” Commenting on the post, Malaika’s dear friend Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Thanks Kameeniiii,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Malaika is often in the news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Ever since the couple came out in open about it, they have been painting the town red with their love story. On the work front, a few months back the actress shared that she wants to venture into production.

