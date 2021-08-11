Malaika Arora Gets Clicked Post Yoga Sessions, Reveals She Drinks Black Water

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is very passionate about her fitness. She is a regular practitioner of Yoga, and often talks about its benefits on social media. She is also very particular about her diet, and is launching her own line of diet meals. Malaika was recently spotted outside her gym post a yoga session, where she revealed that she drinks black water.

In the video, Malaika can be seen sporting a black top and white shorts. She was seen posing for the paparazzi and removing her mask. A photographer asked her if she drinks black water. To this, Malaika could be heard saying, “I guess I drink black alkaline water." The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

Malaika is at the top of her fashion game and often gets clicked in trendy outfits. From athleisure to glam, the model looks amazing in everything she wears.

On the work front Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

