Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral
Sparks continue to fly between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Sparks continue to fly between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The rumoured couple did a little to quell the speculation of their alleged affair as they partied hard with Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Maheep Kapoor shared a few photos from the party on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, Arjun and Malaika can be seen getting cosy. While Malaika looks stunning in a silver crop top and blingy pants, Arjun looks dashing in a blue tee and black denim.
Take a look:
Recently, the rumoured couple also stepped out together for a dinner date in Mumbai. They have reportedly been going steady for years now. A report in Pinkvilla also suggested that marriage was on the cards for the two.
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances tell a different tale.
Recently, Malaika, who was present at the launch of her new business venture, a holistic fitness studio, was asked about her relationship status. To which, the actress told HT, "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."
Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.
