Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral

Sparks continue to fly between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The rumoured couple did a little to quell the speculation of their alleged affair as they partied hard with Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.Maheep Kapoor shared a few photos from the party on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, Arjun and Malaika can be seen getting cosy. While Malaika looks stunning in a silver crop top and blingy pants, Arjun looks dashing in a blue tee and black denim.Take a look:Recently, the rumoured couple also stepped out together for a dinner date in Mumbai. They have reportedly been going steady for years now. A report in Pinkvilla also suggested that marriage was on the cards for the two.Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances tell a different tale.Recently, Malaika, who was present at the launch of her new business venture, a holistic fitness studio, was asked about her relationship status. To which, the actress told HT, "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.