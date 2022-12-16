Malaika Arora Gets Irritated When Paparazzi Clicks Photos of Her 'A**, T*ts', Says 'I'm Proud of My Body'

Malaika Arora has been on the receiving end of trolling for a long time now. And now the actress is addressing everything all at once in her reality show, Moving in With Malaika. The latest episode saw her addressing the way paparazzi click her. Malaika Arora is often spotted out and about and her outfits or way of walking frequently become the point of jokes and trolling. She shared that she gets irritated when they focus on specific parts.

While interacting with comedian Bharti Singh, she said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that."

she continued, “Why are you focusing on my a*, my t*s. I am very proud of my body. But then they say, ‘if you don’t want to show, then wear clothes which cover everything.’ Why? I want to wear such clothes, what is your problem? I will dress the way I want."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Bharti Singh talked at length about body positivity and social media trolling. During her conversation with Malaika Arora, Bharti recalled how she was trolled unabashedly after she tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian started by sharing how she became funny because she was ‘trolled and taunted’ a lot.

Moving in with Malaika marks her foray into the digital streaming and reality show space for the first time. The episodes of the first week had Malaika talking about about her personal life — be it her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan or dating Arjun Kapoor.

