Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani Stun in Sexy Athleisure Amid Latter's Split Rumours With Arbaaz Khan

Time and again, our Bollywood hotties remind us that fitness isn’t easy, and it needs to be earned. And of course, to have body goals like the diva Malaika Arora, you have to put in some work, honey! Being a fitness enthusiast, she often encourages her audience to invest in a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, she preaches what she says. Today, Malaika Arora was spotted going to her yoga classes, reminding us all to hit the gyms again and stop making excuses! The dancing diva’s spotting comes a day after Karan Johar asked Malaika Arora about their split in the recent episode of her show Moving In With Malaika.

In the pictures, Malaika could be seen in a comfortable athleisure outfit comprising a yellow sports bra and paired with a pair of black jeggings and slippers. Holding her white water bottle, she looked absolutely ready for her peaceful and productive yoga sesh. These fitness endeavours enable her to retain her title as the Bollywood babe.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the other hand, the paparazzi also spotted Giorgia Andriani in sexy athleisure in Bandra. The glamorous diva donned skin hugging red shorts and a beige top that accentuated her curves. With her shiny tresses open, Giorgia added a pair of shades to complete her look.

Take a look at the pics here:

rbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for a long time now. However, the reports of their break-up recently made headlines after Giorgia recently said in an interview that she and Arbaaz are just ‘good friends’. While there is no confirmation if the two have parted ways, Karan Johar asked the same to Arbaaz’s former wife Malaika Arora in the recent episode of her show Moving In With Malaika.

Karan began by asking Malaika about her relationship with Arbaaz post their divorce. To this, the actress said, “I think it’s lovely. We are way better now." Following this, KJo asked Malaika about the rumours regarding Arbaaz and Giorgia’s break-up. “Did you reach out to him when he had a break-up recently? Which is written about, I am not sure," he said.

Malaika mentioned that she is not sure about the rumours and added that she does not ask Arbaaz or their son Arhaan about it either. “To be very honest, I don’t ask. I am not even the kind of person who asks Arhaan about what’s going on. I feel that I don’t like to cross a certain (limit). I don’t like that. I feel that I am crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples who get information out of their kids. I am not one of them. I tend to stay away from that," she said.

