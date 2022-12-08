Malaika Arora Gives a Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Her of ‘Spoiling’ Arjun, Says 'He Isn’t Bunking Classes'

All eyes were on Malaika Arora when she put up an impressive stand-up comedy sketch and talked about her life’s troubles in a lighter sense, in the latest episode of her Kardashians-style reality web show Moving In With Malaika. The gorgeous diva addressed a lot of things during a stand-up comedy skit that she performed in the show. The Chaiyya Chaiyya gave a befitting reply to trolls who roast her for dating Arjun Kapoor - a guy younger than her age.

The mother of one started her stand-up comedy sketch with a lot of matters on which she is trolled. At first, she said that people have problems with everything she does. The actress said that they are all jealous of her because she is ageing like fine wine.

She went on to talk about people who call her buddhi, auntie and cradle snatcher. She says, “People are jealous because she is ageing like a fine wine. People advise you to wear a saree if you are going old, but even if you wear a saree they say you’re so much of clothes that we can’t recognize you.”

She went on to hit back at the trolls, who target her for dating a younger man (Arjun Kapoor). She said, “Just a PSA for everyone, I’m not ruining his life. It’s not like he was going to school and he wasn’t liking his studies. Every time we are on date, it’s not like we are bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the streets where he was catching Pokemons. Guys, he’s a grown-up man. We are two consenting adults."

She adds,"If an older man dates a younger girl, people call her player, on the contrary if an older woman dates a younger man they call her cougar. They call her unfair."

The dancing diva says that she is even trolled for her walk. They call it the duck walk. She said, “If I have a tight b** where I can serve a seven-course meal, then why shouldn’t I walk like a duck? In fact I can walk like a duck, cat, cheetah because I don’t give a d**k."

She also said that she is an entrepreneur, a mother and a daughter, but to the world, she is a divorcee. Malaika bashed the people who call her out for her divorce and said," I’ve moved on, my ex has moved on, when will you?"

