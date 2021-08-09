Malaika Arora Gives a Closer Glimpse of Her Sizzling Saree Look From Bigg Boss OTT Premiere

On Sunday night, Malaika Arora made an appearance at the launch of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital chapter of the reality show this year, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery saree designed by good friend Manish Malhotra. The embellished saree with tassle details complimented her bronzed makeup look and beachy waves. Her statement necklace, in the shape of a half moon, stood out among all her accessories.

The actress shared several photos from her look from the premiere night, where she helped Karan Johar with hosting duties, and advised contestants on finding the right person to stay connected to during the show. Malaika made an entry dancing to the song Param Sundari (from Mimi), taking the glamour quotient several notches high in her sizzling saree and glittering accessories.

Karan and Malaika have judged reality shows together previously, and their camaraderie was there for all to see at the launch night of Bigg Boss OTT. The web version of Bigg Boss is being hosted Karan Johar for six weeks before its television premiere. The filmmaker has admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss house, he can’t stay in it for even an hour as he can’t live without his phone. However, when asked if he would be allowed two celebrities of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss house with, Karan had said, “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones."

