Malaika Arora Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Red Hot' Weekend in Turkey, Shares Snaps From Her Day-Out

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is currently ditching the heat wave in India and enjoying an exotic vacation in Turkey. The actor has been sharing a few glimpses of her trip on her Instagram Stories. After teasing fans with pictures from Cappadocia, also known as the Land of beautiful Horse, Malaika has shared a slew of snaps from her stay and day out in Antalya. In one of the pictures, we can see a landscape shot from Antalya, and Malaika captioned it as ‘Bliss’. Well, no doubt it does look like one. In another post on her Stories, she shared a picture of herself wherein she is seen walking towards a beach after a day well spent.

Now in the third picture, looks like the actor is confused as she is not able to decide which Turkish towel to purchase. Posting a snap, featuring a stack of towels, Malaika wrote, ‘’Can’t decide which Turkish towel.’’

A day before, Malaika had shared some stunning clicks from her getaway in Cappadocia, wherein she enjoyed Turkish Tea. The actor wore a gorgeous red dress, and she looked simply stunning. Malaika enjoyed her day out with her good friend, Preeta Sukhtankar. From looking at the ‘starry starry’ night sky, to enjoying Turkish Tea, Malaika appears to be enjoying the picturesque locations.

She even shared an Instagram Reel which comprised snippets and pictures from her day out. “It’s a red hot weekend. Oh mustafaayorgun,” she captioned the post.

Watch video:

The actor, who has been proving her mettle in the entrepreneurial world, seems to be on a vacay mode, as she has been carving out time to escape to the cooler regions. In May, Malaika, along with sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora enjoyed an expedite in the mountains.

Are you getting inspired for a quick getaway to some cold destinations?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.