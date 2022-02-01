Malaika Arora Gives A Sexy Spin To Turtlenecks; Flashes Toned Midriff While Playing With Her Dog

Although Mumbai doesn’t experience the quintessential winter as most states of North India, the temperatures had dipped drastically this year which led to Mumbaikars bringing out their sweatshirts and blankets. However, the cold never seemed to bother Malaika Arora. The gorgeous diva has been setting temperatures soaring with her OOTDs over the past few weeks and now, she also gave her own spin to the otherwise boring turtleneck.

On Tuesday, Malaika stepped out to play with her dog while the paparazzi caught her in action. The actress was seen wearing a pair of neon pants with a cropped turtleneck and a black sports bra beneath it. The crop top gave a glimpse of her toned midriff. She covered her face using two masks owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Malaika steps out for a walk with her dogs frequently. A few days ago, she grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out with her dog wearing a pair of grey tracks and a colour-coordinated sweatshirt with no bra. Besides being photographed often, Malaika was also recently in the news for celebrating her sister Amrita Arora’s 41st birthday with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also shared a photo of the birthday girl cutting the cake and the Kapoor sisters along with her can be seen standing beside her wearing birthday caps. Malaika wrote, “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat."

Often, Malaika also makes the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this month, a report claimed that the couple had parted ways. A source claimed to BollywoodLife that the couple had broken up and it has affected Malaika. However, Arjun squashed the rumours by sharing a picture with Malaika on Instagram and ensured fans that they were going strong.

