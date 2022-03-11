Malaika Arora Gives Fashion Police a Run for Their Money in Sexy Outfits; Check Here

One of the hottest personalities of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is always puts her best fashion game forward every time she steps out. The fitness enthusiast who is always on the radar of paparazzi never fails to impress her fans with her dressing style. Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Friday and shared some stunning clicks channeling her hottest fashion moments.

The first picture of the 48-year-old diva sees Malaika dressed in a strappy cut-out back designer dress. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful as she carried a silver bling purse and matching earrings. The diva’s high heel footwear makes her toned legs look sexier.

The next photo sees Malaika in a cute and sexy white skater dress. Malaika soared the temperature in the dress that had a plunging neckline. Her panache was unmistakable in the tiny dress as the actress posed by holding a mobile phone. She had her luscious locks tied with a silky scarf and the big rimmed sunglasses added a classy 90s touch to the picture.

Advertisement

In another photo, Malaika looked like a dream in a pistachio green tulle dress. The actress posed while holding the strap of her golden high heels. She had her curly luscious locks open as the diva looked like a goddess. Talking about her makeup, Malaika donned a brown matte lip shade and green eyeshadow, that matched perfectly with her tulle dress.

While Malaika Arora looks nothing short of a hot mess in all these picture, the actress often face rolls because of her stunning outfits. Recently, in an interview, Malaika Arora reacted to being trolled for her sheer gown which she wore to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party.

Check her outfit here:

Malaika Arora Steps Into The Weekend In Sexy Outfits, Check Out The Style Diva’s Hottest Fashion Moments

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika slams trolls and asked if they would have reacted the same if Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez or Beyonce would have worn the same outfit. She went on to call these trolls hypocrites and confronted them for their double standards.

“All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they’re hypocrites if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or a Beyonce and you’d be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they’re women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She’s a mother, she’s this, she’s that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can’t you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?" she said.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora had to face criticism after she attended Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani in a sheer black gown. The actress was spotted arriving at the event along with her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. However, her outfit caught everyone’s attention. While some called her stunning, others attacked her. One of the netizens had called it ‘risky’ whereas another age-shamed her.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.