Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga

Recently Malaika Srora appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha and she opened up about her personal life.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga
Image courtesy: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora never fails to be in the limelight. Be it for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor or her yoga videos, Malaika knows how to do it in style. Recently, Malaika appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha and she opened up about her personal life.

Apart from talking about her relationship with Arjun and her dream wedding, the 46-year-old actress took part in a quiz on the show. In 'How well you know the Kapoors' quiz, she had to rate the Kapoor clan based on their fashion sense.

Like a fangirl, Malaika gave full marks to Anil Kapoor for his fashion sense and pout. She later went on to give the best cook tag to Rhea Kapoor, whereas beau Arjun was given a zero for his yoga skills.

In another game, Malaika was asked to give a score to Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor for her winged eyeliner and the Dhadak star got a duck out of six. Initially, Malaika had given her a four but she changed her mind. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora wasn't spared too. The elder sister gave Amrita a duck too for her makeup skill. She later said that post-makeup tutorials Amrita has improved a lot.

When asked to rate Kareena Kapoor Khan for her dancing skills, Malaika gave her a four out of six.

The Chaiya Chaiya star also gave full marks to Karan Johar and Kirron Kher for the fashion sense.

Malaika, who turned 46 on October 23 this year, on Wednesday paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. Dressed in a baby pink full-sleeved gota-patti sharara suit, Malaika was accompanied by her friends to the holy city. The actress shared pictures with her friends and also a short video of the Golden Temple.

