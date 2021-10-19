Malaika Arora Goes From No Makeup To Glammed Up On Instagram; See Her Transformation Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday afternoon shared her glammed up transformation on social media. She took to Instagram to share a clip where the actress first shows her no-makeup look, then the video transitions to her glammed up, gorgeous look. For her look for the day, she chose a dark green blazer and paired it with a choker of the same colour. She opted for nude lipstick and completed her looks with smokey eyes makeup. The actress kept her hair typed in a ponytail and left two hair locks hanging.

Take a look at her transformation clip:

Malaika Arora recently walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The fitness enthusiast, model and dancer turned muse for designer Daisy Martin Arjuna. Malaika walked the ramp in an exquisite bridal gown in pristine white colour. The gown featured intricate work, all over and a gorgeous low-cut neckline.

The back of her ensemble featured cut-out detailing above the waist. The 47-year-old added a delicate string of diamond necklace and a ribbon tied hairdo to complete her alluring look.

After the show, Malaika interacted with the media alongside Daisy. Among other things she was asked which wedding she would prefer. She promptly opted for a white wedding. She said, “There is nothing more beautiful than a white wedding. It is surreal. Of course, Indian attire is beautiful, since you asked for my preference, I will have to say white wedding," she said. She also said that she has never worn a complete traditional Christian gown before and walking in one for the show felt very special.

Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. A few years ago, they confirmed they were dating.

