Malaika Arora Goes 'Aww Baby' as BF Arjun Kapoor Shares a Selfie to Wish Her Luck For Reality Show

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. After years of dating in secret, the pair decided to go public with their relationship. The move met with praise and criticism in equal parts. They are also one of the most trolled couples on social media, but Malaika and Arjun do not let that dampen their spirit.

The couple are each others biggest cheerleaders. Arjun proved that once again on Friday night as he posted a selfie with Malaika to wish her luck for her upcoming reality show, Moving in with Malaika. The selfie shows Malaika wearing a white shirt, black cap, sunnnies and golden hoops, while Arjun wears a blue shirt.

He captioned the photo, “Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey…" Malaika reacted to the post, commenting, “Awwwww baby" with a heart emoji.

Malaika’s reality show will revolve around her family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her. Moving in with Malaika will stream on disney+ Hotstar from December 5.

