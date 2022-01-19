Malaika Arora Goes Boldly Braless on Dog Walk, Sends Temperatures Soaring in These Viral Pics

Malaika Arora mastered the off-duty diva look as she took her pet dog, Casper, on a walk around her neighborhood in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. As the 48-year-old Bollywood star enjoyed some quality time with her beloved dog, she rocked a pair of grey tracks and a colour-coordinated sweatshirt.

Malaika completed her comfy look with pastel pink slippers and was also seen wearing a face mask, owing to the Covid-19 health protocols. Interestingly, Malaika opted to go braless for her comfortable look that grabbed many eyeballs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Malaika was recently in the news after reports of her breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor emerged on social media. A few days back, media reports surfaced online claiming all was not well between the couple and that they decided to part ways after being in a relationship for reportedly over four years.

Putting to rest speculation on their alleged break-up, Arjun Kapoor, 36, shared a mirror selfie with Malaika Arora on Instagram. “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the post. Malaika also commented on the post with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In recent years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have gradually opened up about their relationship in interviews and are often photographed together at family gatherings, film parties, dinner and lunch dates and vacations.

Malaika Arora, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official in 2019 on the actor’s birthday.

