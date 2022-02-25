Malaika Arora Gushes Over Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor: 'Baby Dolls All Grown Up'

It was a starry night at Ritesh Sidhwani’s house as many Bollywood stars and star kids made their way to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Among the many stars, the paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Now, Malaika shared a picture from the party featuring best friends Suhana, Anany and Shanaya posing for a picture together.

In the picture, the trio huddled up together and posed for the camera. While Suhana and Ananya twinned in black, Shanaya had opted for a bright yellow outfit for the bash. Sharing the picture, Malaika said, “Baby dolls alll grown up (sic)."

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya have been friends since they were children. The trio has often been spotted at events together and their mothers - Bhavna Panday, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor - often also share pictures of the trio’s childhood.

On Thursday night, Gauri, Suhana and Aryan made their first joint appearance since Aryan’s arrest and bail in a drug-related case. Last October, Aryan was arrested in connection with a drug-related raid conducted on a cruise bound to Goa. Aryan was in judicial custody for almost a month before he was granted bail.

While Aryan and Suhana had made their first public appearances at the recent IPL 2022 auction which took place in Bengaluru, Gauri made her first public appearance on Thursday night courtesy of the party. However, Shah Rukh was missing from the scene. The actor was spotted making his way to the party nor has made a public appearance since Aryan’s bail.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been sharing a few posts featuring her, Kareena, Amrita and Karisma from the party last night. The ladies stepped out wearing matching black outfits and posed for the cameras together. Malaika was seen wearing a black shimmery see-through dress with a thigh-high slit for Farhan and Shibani’s party.

