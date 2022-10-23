Malaika Arora Has A Ball At Her Birthday Bash, Arjun Kapoor Joins Lady Love At Star-studded Brunch

Malaika Arora turned 48 on Sunday and Arjun Kapoor joined their group of friends to celebrate the special day. While Malaika rang in her birthday with her girlfriends at a party on Saturday night, she hosted a fun birthday brunch at Virat Kohli-owned restaurant One8 on Sunday afternoon. The couple was joined by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and a few others.

The birthday girl stepped out to greet the paparazzi and flashed her million-dollar smile. Malaika was seen rocking an indigo and white outfit with matching footwear. She struck a few poses before she left the birthday bash venue. The paparazzi also spotted Arjun Kapoor make his way to the bash. The couple opted for blue outfits for the special celebrations.

Meanwhile, pictures from inside the bash revealed that Malaika had a memorable birthday. She was seen posing for a number of pictures with her friends and family. Arjun joined for a picture as well with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora in the frame.

Earlier in the day, Arjun shared an adorable Instagram post for Malaika. Sharing a gorgeous mirror picture with his lady love, Arjun wrote, “The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine…” Malaika shared the post on her Instagram and showered Arjun with love. “Only urs (sic),” she wrote, sharing the post.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for about four years now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Apart from Arjun, Malaika also received special birthday wishes from her friends, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Bhavna Panday.

