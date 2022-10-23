CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Has A Ball At Her Birthday Bash, Arjun Kapoor Joins Lady Love At Star-studded Brunch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 19:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora hosted a birthday bash on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, among others, attending it.

Malaika Arora turned 48 on Sunday and Arjun Kapoor joined their group of friends to celebrate the special day. While Malaika rang in her birthday with her girlfriends at a party on Saturday night, she hosted a fun birthday brunch at Virat Kohli-owned restaurant One8 on Sunday afternoon. The couple was joined by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and a few others.

The birthday girl stepped out to greet the paparazzi and flashed her million-dollar smile. Malaika was seen rocking an indigo and white outfit with matching footwear. She struck a few poses before she left the birthday bash venue. The paparazzi also spotted Arjun Kapoor make his way to the bash. The couple opted for blue outfits for the special celebrations.

Meanwhile, pictures from inside the bash revealed that Malaika had a memorable birthday. She was seen posing for a number of pictures with her friends and family. Arjun joined for a picture as well with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora in the frame.

Malaika Arora with Kareena Kapoor at her birthday bash on Sunday afternoon.
Malaika Arora with her girl gang at her birthday bash on Sunday afternoon.
Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra at her birthday bash on Sunday afternoon.
Malaika Arora hosts a birthday bash on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Arjun shared an adorable Instagram post for Malaika. Sharing a gorgeous mirror picture with his lady love, Arjun wrote, “The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine…” Malaika shared the post on her Instagram and showered Arjun with love. “Only urs (sic),” she wrote, sharing the post.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for about four years now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Apart from Arjun, Malaika also received special birthday wishes from her friends, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Bhavna Panday.

