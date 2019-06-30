Malaika Arora Has a Message for People who Troll Her for Dating Much Younger Arjun Kapoor
When asked whether the 11-year age gap makes their relationship different, Malaika Arora said that it doesn't bother her and Arjun Kapoor, but there is no dearth of naysayers in society.
Image: Instagram
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have finally gone public with their relationship after keeping it under wraps for a long time. While their fans couldn't be happier to see this Bollywood couple enjoying the company of each other, there is no dearth of naysayers who have a problem with the fact that Arjun is 11 years younger than Malaika.
The Munni Badnam star, in a recent interview, said that when her marriage with Arbaaz Khan ended, she wasn't sure if she wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. "But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did," Malaika told HT Brunch.
When asked whether the age gap between the two makes their relationship different, Malaika said that it doesn't bother her and Arjun, but the society is a different matter altogether. "Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."
The 45-year-old diva has a teenage son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz. She says that she has had a conversation with him as well as her near and dear ones about her relationship with Arjun, and that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.
The couple is in New York currently, on a vacation to celebrate Arjun's 34th birthday. They have been sharing photos of mushy moments with each other on Instagram.
Read: She Has My Heart, Arjun Kapoor Says of Malaika Arora on Romantic Candlelight Dinner in NY
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme X Spider-Man Edition, LG W-Series, Xiaomi Mi CC9 and more
- In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
- Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Naib Asks Fans to Calm Down After Clashes in Stands
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s