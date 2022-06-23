Malaika Arora Has a 'Pawwdorable' Companion on Her Way to Yoga Class, See Pictures

Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora can regularly be seen on her way to her yoga classes but today, she had a ‘pawwdorable’ companion. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi with her dog and their cute interaction is too hard to miss. In the photos and videos, Malaika can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with dark trousers. She waved at the paparazzi before leaving.

Take a look at the photos and video:

Some time back, Malaika shared a video montage from last week when she conducted a yoga event. She wrote, “Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. Last week we conducted a yoga event for over 5000+ people at @avadhutopia . We laughed, danced and practised a lot of yoga. A big thank you to everyone who turned up on the mat.💛 #juststart #yoga #yogaeverydamnday.”

The fitness enthusiast also had a unique way of wishing her fans on International Yoga Day. She shared a Reel that showed her in a swimming pool wearing a neon co-ord and white cap. Addressing the viewers, the 47-year-old says, “Do yoga, or don’t do yoga. Believe us, or don’t believe us. Breathe, or don’t breathe. Take care of your mental health, or don’t. All we ask you, is to start. Happy international day of yoga.”

The Bollywood diva has often spoken about her love for yoga and how it has helped her lead a better life, and so she makes it a point to talk about it as well. “It goes with the person that I am, and my personality,” Malaika told News18 in an interview on Yoga Day last year. “It reflects the person that I am, I feel I do full justice to the fact that I promote and believe in fitness and wellness. Purely because it comes very naturally, it’s not put on, it’s very organic. It’s a part and parcel of my life. And I think that comes across,” she elaborates.

