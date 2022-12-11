Malaika Arora Has Shocking Reaction When Karan Johar Asks About Wedding Plans With Arjun Kapoor

A new promo of Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving In with Malaika, dropped on Sunday and it revealed that the actress will be hosting Karan Johar on her show while also facing a new task. In the promo, shared by Malaika on Instagram, Karan Johar made his way to Malaika Arora’s home to discuss a few personal life topics, including her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor.

In the promo, Karan doubled up his appearance into a Koffee With Karan session and asked her opinion on the attention given to her toned figure — especially her derrière — and the latest person she is thirsting on. While Malaika replied to both questions, she jokingly asked Karan to leave the house when he asked her about marrying Arjun Kapoor.

The trailer also revealed that Malaika and Nora Fatehi plan on making a dance video together but it doesn’t go through easily. When the ladies meet, there seems to be a clash in egos, resulting in Nora storming off and Terence Lewis chasing after Nora to convince her.

Moving in with Malaika marks her foray into the digital streaming and reality show space for the first time. The episodes of the first week had Malaika talking about about her personal life — be it her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan or dating Arjun Kapoor.

Speaking with News18.com, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear on the show. “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him," she said.

“We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)," she added.

