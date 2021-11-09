Malaika Arora Has Sweetest Wish for 'Birthday Boy' Arhaan Khan: 'I Miss You Loads'

Malaika Arora has been sorely missing her son, Arhaan Khan since he left India to pursue higher studies. Malaika shares her son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. On his birthday, Malaika penned a lovely birthday wish for her son. The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her son and wrote: “My birthday boy! I miss u loads."

Malaika’s mother was quick to comment on the post. “Love you my handsome grandson. Miss you too much. Hope you have a wonderful day. Happy birthday," Malaika’s mom, Joyce Arora wrote. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora also dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Malaika Arora Reunites With Ex Arbaaz Khan For Lunch With Son Arhaan

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. The actor recently opened up about being trolled after his separation from Malaika.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they’d like to see them together. And it’s happened recently with somebody like Aamir (Khan who recently separated from Kiran Rao), for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we’re bad people. They’re just two people who’ve realised that the reason they were together was to make… The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at times, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on."

