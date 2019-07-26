Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora Has This Reaction to Arjun Kapoor Bidding Adieu to His Hats Post Panipat Shooting

Arjun Kapoor has been donning caps at every vacation, trip and party for the last 9 months. After completing the shooting of Panipat, he took to Instagram to share his new look.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora Has This Reaction to Arjun Kapoor Bidding Adieu to His Hats Post Panipat Shooting
Image of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Arjun Kapoor has been donning caps at every vacation, trip and party for the last 9 months. Now, the Namastey England actor has finally bid adieu to his caps. The actor, who has recently completed shooting for his upcoming movie Panipat, took to Instagram to share his new look. Arjun shared a slow-motion video to show fans his short-cropped hair, with the caption, “9 months later... Baal baal bach gaye.”

In another video, the Ishaqzaade actor explained the reason as to why he was wearing caps for 9 months. “Time to CAP it off!!! 16th of November 2018 till today… Managed to hide my look for Panipat… Courtesy – all my caps,” wrote Arjun in the caption giving a detailed explanation to his fans.

He said, “Hey, guys. I am finally ready to get rid of my caps. I know a lot of people have seen me wearing my caps and wondering why I have been doing that for the last six months. Maine apne baal mundwaye the Panipat ke liye on November 16, 2018. Now, it's the end of July. The film is done and I can finally get rid of my cap.”

He also added, “Unfortunately, with that, I have to also let go of all the caps jo maine collect kiye in 7-8 mahino mein. Bohot mazaa aaya pehen ke, lekin now I think it's time I start roaming around with my hair being visible because it has grown out. The look is safeguarded because we managed to protect it for so many months. Thank you for being patient. Now that we're done shooting, I think it's about time to say, 'Hats off to you, Ashu sir.'”

One of the comments on Arjun Kapoor’s picture was from his girlfriend Malaika Arora, who wrote, “Finally” on the video. After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, the couple has started going out in open about their relationship. They also went on a trip to New York together on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram