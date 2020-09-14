Malaika Arora 'Heartbroken' as She is Unable to Hug Her Son and Pet Dog While Recovering from Covid-19

Malaika Arora has been living in isolation ever since she tested positive for Covid-19. The Bollywood diva shared a photo of her son and her pet dog at a distance, saying that she is heartbroken that she is unable to go near her two babies. She said that looking at them from a distance gives her courage to fight through.

"'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass," she posted.

Malaika's friends from the industry dropped motivating comments on the post. Bipasha Basu commented, "Yes yes yes. You are way too strong for this. Sending you love and healing everyday. Soon you will be able to hug your babies." Sister Amrita Arora wrote, "Love this pic malla 😘😘😘😘 Lots of hugging for all of us." Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Sussanne Khan and Kashmera Shah also sent love and hugs her way.

The 45-year-old was shooting for the reality show India's Best Dancer amid the new normal with all precautions but she nevertheless contracted the virus. Earlier, Malaika shared she is eager for a vaccine for Covid-19. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Koi vaccine nikal do bhai warna jawani nikal jaayegi (Someone please launch a Covid-19 vaccine soon else youth will go to waste.)" She accompanied her message with a sticker of a smiling cartoon face.

