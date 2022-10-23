Malaika Arora Hosts Birthday Bash At Virat Kohli's Restaurant, Kareena Kapoor's Look Turns Up The Heat

Malaika Arora hosted her birthday bash at Virat Kohli’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai. The bash coincided with Virat Kohli’s epic innings during the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia. On Sunday, a few close friends of Malaika, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a sexy laced-bralette with a chic black blazer and a pair of denim pants. She styled her look with a gold chain and tied her hair back into a bun. The actress struck a few power poses before she made her way to the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Karisma was seen wearing a black-and-white long dress with a pair of black pumps. Saif kept things simple with his blue shirt and a pair of ripped jeans. Meanwhile, the birthday girl took to her Instagram Stories and showed off her birthday look.

Malaika opted for comfort with style for her birthday bash. She was seen wearing a blue and white combination skirt and blouse for a sunny birthday brunch.

Birthday wishes poured in for Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday. Her beau Arjun Kapoor was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday girl on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for about four years now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a romantic mirror picture with his ladylove Malaika. In the photo, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing in style. “The Yin to my Yang… Happy Birthday Baby… Just be You, be happy, be mine…”

Other stars who wished for her on her birthday included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Bhavna Panday.

