Malaika Arora Impressed with Zendaya’s Stunning Oscars 2021 Appearance

Global icon Zendaya slayed her Oscars 2021 red carpet look. The star stunned everyone making an appearance in a gorgeous Maison Valentino cut-out gown. The actres swas not only among the best-dressed celebrities but one of the presenters too at the 93rd Academy Awards. Zendaya looked so ravishing that even Bollywood actress Malaika Arora couldn’t stop appreciating her on the public portal.

The Indian celeb seemed so much in awe of Zendaya’s recent look that she dedicated an Instagram story to the American star. Putting her picture, Malaika wrote, “Just the most stylish," and tagged her.

Zendaya’s entire look was really mesmerising. Her flowy bright yellow gown made her look no less than a dream. Her long wavy locks complementing the flowy silhouettes of the outfit accentuated her surreal look. The actress-singer put together the entire ensemble with sparkly Bulgari jewels. At the event,Zendaya shared the stage with other Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Bong Joon-ho, Joaquin Phoenix Metro and Laura Dern to offer an honor.

Malaika has always been an avid user of social media and shares numerous videos and pictures now and then. She is often spotted in and about the town for her gym sessions, walking her pet, and other errands. The diva keeps motivating her fans by uploading health-related or yoga videos. In the latest update,the actress shared a video performing three important yoga asanas for healthy skin.Sherevealed thatthese poses help in reaping health benefits like purifying blood and keeping the body healthy and fit. She even stressed on keeping the body hydrated in summers for beating the heat.

In this one, she urged people to spend at least spend 10 minutes every day to practice three simple breathing practices as these are found effective for providing speedy recovery in Covid-19 cases and build immunity.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Malaika was also spotted in a Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. However, she had only a special appearance in the show. She will be next seen in new reality show Star Vs Food with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi.

