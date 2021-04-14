Malaika Arora is a Disney Princess in Her Latest Picture

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebrities on the internet. From her stylish looks to fitness tips, Malaika always engages with her fans on social media.

Recently Malaika shared a glimpse of her personal life by posting a de-glam selfie where she could be seen wearing glasses and two plaits. The diva then captioned the photo, “Pocahontas in the house."

Malaika is also a well-known fitness enthusiast. The gorgeous celebrity often shares informative videos on social media advising her fans about different yoga poses that are beneficial for a healthy life-style. Malaika recently shared three Yoga Asanas that help improve flexibility.

With a fan following of 12.5 million on her Instagram account, the actor keeps on sharing her yoga asanas and pictures with her followers. From the posts shared by her, we can say that the ‘Chaiyya- Chaiyya’ girl loves exercising and doing yoga to stay healthy. She even shares the benefits and steps of asanas to inspire her fans to exercise as well.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Malaika was also spotted in a Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. However, she had only a special appearance in the show. She will be next seen in new reality show Star Vs Food with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here