Malaika Arora Is All Hearts As She Catches Up With Son Arhaan Khan Over A Video Call

Malaika Arora kicked off her weekend by catching up with her son Arhaan Khan. The actress and television personality took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the mother-son bonding time. In the picture, Malaika was accompanied by designer Vikram Phadnis while Arhaan was on the other side of the call. He was seen wearing a jacket and flaunting his gold ear stud in the picture. While Malaika and Vikram were looking at the camera, Arhaan looked far away in the picture.

Malaika shared the picture with a heart emoji. Arhaan is Malaika’s son with Arbaaz Khan. While the couple has separated in 2017, they are co-parenting their son. Earlier this month, Malaika and Arbaaz were seen reuniting at the airport for a brief moment to drop off Arhaan at the airport. Malaika had previously revealed that Arhaan is pursuing his higher studies out of India. However, she had not shared details of his choice of course or the university he has chosen.

Speaking about Arhaan’s leaving, Malaika told Indian Express last year, “It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it." Arhaan had completed schooling in 2020 and decided to take a year’s break in between before heading for his higher studies. Speaking with Times Of India, Malaika had said, “I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made headlines for her outfit at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash. The actress joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora at the bash. Malaika was seen wearing a black shimmery see-through dress with a thigh-high slit for the party.

