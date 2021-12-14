Malaika Arora Is Fearless, Sexy, Divine And Unbeatable in This Empowering Instagram Reel

Malaika Arora is showering herself with some self-love this Tuesday. The fitness icon shared an Instagram Reel this morning where she can be seen embracing her multi-faceted personality. Malaika shared glimpses from her routine in the recent post which ranged from going for a glamorous photoshoot to practicing challenging yoga poses.

With Emmy Meli’s I am Woman as the Reel soundtrack, Malaika showed her followers that she is fearless, creative, sexy, divine, and unbeatable. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Malaika added a string of hashtags in the caption. Some of the hashtags in the caption read, “woman,” “girl power,” “women supporting women,” “I am woman,” “confident unbeatable,” and “love yourself.”

Malaika’s post will certainly motivate all the women out there to love themselves and embrace their unique personalities like the model did. In her previous Reel shared on Monday, the judge of India’s Best Dancer kick-started her week with some yoga poses.

Malaika showed her Instagram followers how they could get rid of stubborn fat around the hips. “Namaste. Have you been meaning to get rid of the bulging stubborn fat around the hips? I heard you.” Malaika shared three yoga asanas for her followers who wish to lose weight from their hips and waist.

“I am excited to share the asanas that will help you to lose those love handles,” she said. The first asana Malaika was seen practicing in the Reel was the Naukasana or the boat pose, which according to the Bollywood celebrity, “creates pressure on the abdominal muscles, strengthening your core and helping the body burn the unwanted fat around the hips.”

The second asana shared by Malaika was the Bhujangasana, which she said gives the abdomen the much-needed massage. The last asana Malaika practiced was the Prasarita Padottanasana. She explained, “This pose effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs, and hips. Regular practice of this asana will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress. And remember to always keep that smile on.”

Have you checked Malaika’s latest Instagram Reels yet?

