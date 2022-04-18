Malaika Arora Is 'Feeling Good' As She Resumes Work Days After Her Road Accident

Days after her tragic road accident, Malaika Arora is back to work. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she was seen flaunting her brown heels. From the picture, it looks like Malaika wore a green outfit. “Feels good to be back on set,” the actress wrote while sharing the picture.

Just a couple of days back Malaika Arora made her first appearance after the road accident at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding celebration. The actress wore a pink outfit and accessorised her look with a neckline. Malaika was snapped with her long-time beau Arjun Kapoor.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Later, Malaika also took to her social media account and thanked all those who helped her at time time of need. She called them her ‘guardian angels’ and penned a heartwarming note. “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring," a part of Malaika’s post read.

“A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!" Malaika added.

