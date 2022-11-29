Malaika Arora is Gym Ready in Yellow Athleisure, Flaunts Toned Body; Watch

Malaika Arora is a true fashionista and many would agree with this. Whether it's casual or formal or even party outfits, the actress' wardrobe is literally a fashion goal for everyone. Malaika who is a fitness buff is also frequently photographed by the paparazzi at her yoga studio. On Monday, the paparazzi clicked the celebrity outside her yoga studio in Bandra, Mumbai.

In the video, Malaika Arora is seen getting off her car and walking towards her studio. The actress greets the paps and flaunts a smile at them. While approaching the studio, she turned around and waved at the paps before she finally entered the building. Malaika Arora is seen donning a yellow sports bra and yellow shorts. She is also seen holding a fancy water bottle and her phone. Malaika looked stunning as usual as she was photographed by paparazzi outside her gym.

Watch the video below:

Recently, Malaika Arora also made headlines for featuring in the new track, Aap Jaisa Koi, from Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. The video, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora, was released on Saturday. It featured the two Bollywood stars dancing to the disco beats of Hassan's 1980 hit song, which was written for Zeenat Aman's film Qurbani. In the video, Malaika is seen setting the dance floor on fire with her moves and stunning ensemble. Apart from that, the video also shows the lead actor fighting some goons which appear to be clips from the movie scenes.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress is all set to make her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar and will be providing fans with details about her past, present, and future in some unfiltered conversations from an all-new, exclusive show called Moving In With Malaika. This exciting series produced by Banijay Asia will also feature guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the latest tea. The series is all set to release on December 5 onwards.

