Malaika Arora Is Missing Her 'Mr Pouty' Arjun Kapoor; Wishes Him New Year With Goofy Pic

Malaika Arora, who couldn’t ring in New Year 2022 with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, has shared an adorable post for her man on Instagram. Arjun recently tested positive for Covid-19. He’s been self-quarantining at home.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a goofy picture of them pouting from their recent Maldives vacation. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor (ps. My pout is better than yours)… happy new year."

In another post, Malaika shared a reel of her waking up on the first day of 2022. She wrote, “Good morning 2022."

Meanwhile, apart from Arjun, his sister Anshula Kapoor and cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19. This coincidentally came on Anshula’s birthday. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband were “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

“Yes, I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird," Rhea wrote on her Instagram Story.

However, Malaika Arora’s report came out negative, her team had confirmed it to us. Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted together on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The two arrived together in the same car and also posed for paparazzi. Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.