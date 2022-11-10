Malaika Arora Is Not Engaged To Arjun Kapoor But She Said 'Yes' To Her New Reality Show

Malaika Arora has said yes but not to marry Arjun Kapoor. Instead, Malaika has said yes to starring in her own reality show. Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Malaika revealed that she will be seen in the show called Moving in with Malaika. Malaika revealed that the reality show will help fans get to see her life up close and personal.

She shared the poster of the show and wrote, “…I said YES 💞💞💞 to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika 🏠 where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before 😉. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about?😬Streaming from 5th Dec!”

The show will revolve around Malaika’s family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

Speaking about the show in a statement, Malaika added, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “After the successful season 7 of Koffee With Karan, we are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika. With this latest addition, we expand our catalog of nonfiction shows, giving audiences a sneak peek into the life of Malaika Arora.”

