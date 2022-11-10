Malaika Arora Is Not Engaged To Arjun Kapoor; Karan Kundrra To Share Screen With Shehnaaz Gill Soon?

Malaika Arora has said yes but not to marry Arjun Kapoor. Instead, the Bollywood diva has said yes to starring in her own reality show. Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Malaika revealed that she will be seen in the show called Moving in with Malaika. The actress revealed that the reality show will help fans get to see her life up close and personal. The show will revolve around Malaika’s family, friends, and work. It will stream on an OTT platform from December 5.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then Karan Kundrra is all set to feature in Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani’s Hindi directorial debut – Thank You for Coming. Reportedly, Karan Kundrra will be playing a cameo in the movie which will also star Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also reported that Kundrra has already shot for his part and that the film is likely to release in a couple of months.

Priyanka Chopra has reunited with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after she returned to her LA home following her India tour. The actress flew back to her country after 3 years to launch her haircare brand. Now that she has reunited with her family, she shared the most adorable photo on social media. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen lying down on the floor and carrying baby Malti while Nick lies beside them and looks at them with love-filled eyes.

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu mentioned that the filmmakers are struggling to bring people back into theatres. The Yashoda actress explained that this is primarily because the audience is now used to waiting for a film to release on an OTT platform. “One can’t deny the fact that the audiences’ viewing pattern has changed massively due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to the theatres, as they have all gotten used to waiting for the movies to hit the streaming platforms,” she told Pinkvilla.

TRP report for week 44 has been released, revealing the names of five shows which were everyone’s favourite in the last seven days. Just like any other week, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa topped the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot of the TRP list is Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey’s new show titled Faltu. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the fourth spot whereas Yeh Hai Chahatien and Imlie are in the fifth position.

