Malaika Arora is Shocked As Traffic Cop Removes Mask to Click Photo With Her, Watch Video

Malaika Arora expressed shock and disbelief when a traffic police officer requested to take a picture with her. In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on his Instagram account on Monday, Malaika was seen stepping out of her yoga class. She was wearing a pair of black shorts and a matching sports bra. As she came out of the building, the paparazzi standing outside the gate informed her that a traffic police officer wanted to take a picture with her. Malaika seemed a little surprised at first but obliged the request but fans noticed the look of shock on her face when the cop pulled his mask down for the photo.

Malaika has always enjoyed remaining active, which is why her workout program incorporates a variety of training approaches, such as yoga, pilates, and CrossFit. No wonder the actress has a sizzling bikini body at age 47.

Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

