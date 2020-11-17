Malaika Arora is Taking the 'Path Less Travelled' as She Enjoys Serene Mornings in Himachal Pradesh

Malaika Arora has been relishing the approaching winters amidst the peaks of Himachal Pradesh. The actress joined her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in the hill station. Malaika is living it up with her friends and having a gala time.

In one of her latest posts, the actress can be seen taking a stroll with surrounding picturesque landscapes. Malaika kept it casual as she stepped out in a green tracksuit and a white scarf. The actress, on Sunday, posted photos from her morning walk and wrote, “The path less travelled....quiet, serene mornings.”

From gorging on scrumptious food to enjoying a bonfire alongside the mountains, Malaika is enjoying her much-deserved holiday. Her BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor, has turned photographer for the actress-model. In the picture captured by Bebo, Malaika is seen lazying in a white robe and boots, sipping on a hot cup of beverage. Malaika captioned the photo, “Robe, Ugg’s n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe pic theda hai par achaa hai @kareenakapoorkhan (sic).”

Arjun and Saif are presently shooting for Bhoot Police along with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, who are also in Dharamshala. Malaika, Kareena along with her son Taimur Ali Khan jetted off to spend Diwali together. The visuals from their Diwali celebration were shared on social media platforms and instantly went viral.

The cast and crew members of Bhoot Police took off last week to shoot the film in Himachal Pradesh. Saif and Jacqueline are collaborating for the second time after Race 2. Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kriplani is said to be a spooky adventure comedy releasing in 2021.

Kareena, on the other hand, is relishing her maternity days as the actress is expecting her second child with Saif.