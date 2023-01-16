Malaika Arora is the Epitome of Hotness as She Flaunts Glamourous Multi-Tiered Dress, Watch Video

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. But she is equally popular for carrying herself in chic and stunning outfits that always leave her fans bedazzled with her charm and charisma. Her latest Instagram post is proof of that.

On Monday, the gorgeous star of tinsel town took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which she can be seen striking poses in the multi-tiered sequined dress with slip-in features and a plunging neckline designed by the popular fashion designer Naaem Khan. It’s only natural to say Malaika oozed dollops of oomph in beautiful shades of ivory white, orange and red. She wrote in the caption, “Let’s hula hula". The reel comes a day after when she had shared multiple pictures from the same photoshoot on her timeline.

Malaika Arora’s fans were floored by her bewitching avatar since they chose not to be miser with their compliments. One of the fans commented, “Isn’t she the hottest?(with fire emoji)" Another one commented, “Your sense of fashion is too good!!" Someone else said, “Windy hairs bhi kitne sexy lag rahe(with heart eye emojis and feeling hot emojis)". Another one wrote, “So beautiful and hot!!"

Malaika Arora had recently appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika which gave fans a close look at her life. During the show, she had expressed how she felt about Arjun Kapoor. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika bad said during the show. Moving In With Malaika featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

