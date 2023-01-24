Malaika Arora is the Ultimate Boss Lady in Shimmery Top, White Blazer, See Pics

Malaika Arora continues to up her fashion game with each passing day. Be it her workout routines or photoshoots, her style game is always on point. And we have proof. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika looked like the perfect boss lady. In the pictures, Malaika is seen wearing a shimmery top, and white blazer from the racks of the designer label RSVP by Nykaa Fashion. The outfit is paired up with minimal jewellery. Her hair is left open, allowing the waves to flow freely. Wearing nude makeup, Malaika perfectly flaunted her chiselled jawline, with apt contour, and adorned her temples with a gleaming highlighter, creating yet another dreamy look. Malaika posted the pictures with multiple white hearts. The entire look was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Take a look:

Malaika’s fans were rallied to the comment section and dropped their compliments in the comments. While one commented that she looked stylish, another said, “you always look gorgeous.”

Previously, Malaika Arora posted pictures from another photoshoot. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a gown from the Club L London apparel line. The gown is set in a stunning midnight blue.

Malaika accessorised the gorgeous dress with statement-making jewellery. She wore a pearl necklace with a silver pendant and embellished strappy high-heel heels from Christian Louboutin.

Malaika enhanced her look with sparkling pink smokey eye shadow, mascara, glossy nude pink lip colour, darkened brows, flushed cheekbones and sharp contouring. Finally, centre-parted open wavy hair completed the look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen in her reality show Moving In With Malika, which premiered on Disney + Hotstar last year in December. Giving insights into Malaika's personal and professional life, Moving In With Malaika witnessed many celebrities gracing the show including her sister and actress Amrita Arora, Malaika’s close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan, and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Through different episodes, the celebrities were seen bringing up a number of revelations and gags for the audience. Before Moving In With Malaika, the Bollywood diva was also seen in a dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero.

