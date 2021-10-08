Malaika Arora: It Took Me 6 Months to Feel Fit and Healthy Again After Recovering from Covid

Whether she acts, dances or shoots, Malaika Arora still manages to make fitness a priority in her busy schedule. The Bollywood star has always enjoyed remaining active. No wonder she has a sizzling bikini body at age 47. But for Malaika, keeping the focus basically on just the external fitness is not enough. The actress-model said she started looking at health holistically after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in September last year.

“Covid is really a neutraliser of sorts. It brings you down to your knees whether you like it or not. I’m somebody who has always believed that I’m fit and healthy but when Covid hit me it actually made me realise that there’s something amiss. The combination of both (external and inner fitness) is very important. When you see somebody what you see is their external appearance so you can’t help but notice, ‘Oh somebody’s really fit from the outside.’ But if you want to see the longevity of that external appearance of yours that is supposedly fit, you need to be fit internally," Malaika said.

“Being fit internally and my wellness internally is something that I have paid so much attention to now in the last few months. I actually feel after recovering from Covid it took me a good six months to feel fit and healthy again. It’s been a real experience for me," she added.

Further emphasising the importance of inner well-being, Malaika said, “We are also so taken by the fact how much calories we are consuming every day. You have to start from scratch and rethink the way you eat and the way you consume and if you can actually do that then I think that’ll really help you in the long run. If you are internally healthy and strong, it will automatically show on the outside and that’s what we are all striving for. You can do all that you want on the outside but if your insides are not healthy nothing is going to help. It’s never too late to start leading a healthy lifestyle."

We often tend to go off track with diet and fitness and getting back to the regime becomes daunting and difficult. How does she handle this? Malaika said, “All of us go through a phase where we don’t want to do anything and feel that we’ll start from tomorrow. We all have that in us but the idea of overcoming is that you gotta somewhere instill in yourself that, ‘I need to be the best version of myself.’ And the only way you can be the best version of yourself is if you get back on that horse and get cracking again. It’s easy to keep wanting to fall off and say, ‘I’m tired,’ but I think the one thing that women really can do is once we put our mind to anything, we can multitask and we can take on any opportunity that is thrown our way. That’s one thing that I don’t think we’re ever worried about. So yes, keep at it, you will have good days and you will have bad days but that’s life as long as you know how to take it on."

