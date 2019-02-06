English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora: I’ve Done All My Dance Numbers Willingly, Have Never Felt Objectified
Malaika Arora has danced to several popular tracks, including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali.
A still from Malaika Arora's song Hello Hello from Pataakha. (Image: YouTube)
Actor-model Malaika Arora says she never felt objectified while doing dance numbers in Bollywood.
From Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika has performed on several dance numbers for Bollywood films over the years.
"I have always said that we shouldn't tag them or label them as item songs. I have done so many songs and one thing that I would like to share is that I never felt objectified in any of the songs," Malaika said.
"I have done all the songs willingly. I have done the songs knowing what the situation is. But if anybody does feel objectified with the songs then it is important for them to come forward and speak. But personally speaking, I loved the experience of doing all the songs," she added.
Malaika expressed her views while interacting with the media at the launch of Sophie Choudry's new single Ajj Naiyo Sawna in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Adding to Malaika's statement, Sophie said, "I also don't want to call them 'item numbers' because it reduces their importance... The special song is made on grand scale and it is there to promote the film... Great music and dancing is a huge part of Bollywood culture, so we should consider it as a special song and celebrate it."
