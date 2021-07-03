Malaika Arora Just Dropped Sexiest Pic Flaunting Her Toned Body in Sports Bra and Tights

Malaika Arora is a proud mother to her son- Arhaan Khan, a wonderful dancer, and a talented presenter. On top of everything, she’s gorgeous and fit. Malaika has always enjoyed remaining active, which is why her workout program incorporates a variety of training approaches, such as yoga, pilates, and CrossFit. No wonder the actress has a sizzling bikini body at age 47. On Saturday, Malaika once again gave proof of her solid fitness by sharing yet another gorgeous picture from her workout session. In the photo, Malaika shows off her toned physique in a sports bra and tights. Check out her latest photo here:

Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

