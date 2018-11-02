Malaika Arora Left a Compliment on Arjun Kapoor's Photo and It's Dripping Love

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to be the talk of the town. This time it’s their social media PDA that has got people talking. No matter how much they shudder off the rumours, their outings, joint appearances and photographs are giving away it all.Recently, Arjun shared a “really cool” edited picture of himself sent to him by his fans for Halloween and captioned it as “Happy Halloween!!! Just an excuse to post this really cool edit made by @arjunkusafc love it!!! #halloween.”And, looks like Malaika couldn’t help but drop a fire emoticon on her rumoured boyfriend’s picture.Take a look:Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. Although the two never admitted their alleged relationship, their recent appearances on several occasions have only added fuel to the fire. A few days back a picture of them walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport also went viral. At the time, it was reported that Arjun apparently accompanied Malaika to Italy to ring in her 45th birthday.Recently, a report in Filmfare even claimed that the duo is planning to take their relationship a step ahead by getting hitched next year.However, a close friend of the rumoured couple denied all such speculation, saying that the two are currently "exploring their beautiful relationship".Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.