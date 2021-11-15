Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, to Sara Ali Khan: Check Out the Monday Gym Looks of the Divas

Our Bollywood celebs take their fitness and workout routine very seriously and it is no secret. Out of the many actors, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are few who are spotted quite often going to their yoga and pilates classes. Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut and Genelia D’Souza were also clicked on their way to their respective gyms. Apart from giving fitness goals, these divas are also giving us fashion goals with their chic gym looks. Check out their outfits for the day:

Malaika Arora was clicked wearing a yellow pullover which she paired with black shorts and slippers. She had pulled up her hair in a neat pun and posed for the camera holding her steel water bottle. The actress is clicked by the paparazzi almost every week. A glance through her Instagram profile will also prove her love for yoga.

Kangana Ranaut was photographed on her way to her pilates session. She was wearing a beige tee and matching tights. She accessorised her looks with a pair of sunglasses. The actress was clicked while she was walking towards her car. The actress is currently working on her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen wearing a mask with her initials SAK printed on it. Her athleisure was a white off-shoulder top paired with shorts. Sara is often clicked with her good actor-friend Janhvi Kapoor on their way to Pilates. Their workout videos are a hit on social media.

Genelia, too, was seen bringing her A-game. Her Monday gym fashion included a sea green coloured pullover paired with jeans. She was clicked at Gym Bandra.

Whose fashion statement did you like the most?

