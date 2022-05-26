Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Make Hot Entrance at Karan Johar's Party, See Pic

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw one of the most lavish parties at Yash Raj Studios yesterday, May 25, on the occasion of his 50th birthday. The star-studded evening saw several big names including Karan’s close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma and many others. The pictures from last night are doing the rounds of social media. Sometime back, Malaika shared a photo with Kareena and Amrita, where the three ladies can be seen making a grand entrance into the party.

The gorgeous divas can be seen posing together in front of the door. Kareena is standing in between while Malaika and Amrita are on her two sides. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress can be seen wearing a blingy dress while Malaika goes bold with a bra and shorts paired with a blazer. Amrita, on the other hand, is wearing a short dress paired with boots.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Ok , we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party ❤️(p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor )”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is working on her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X. She was in Darjeeling for the shoot of the same but returned to the city for the birthday bash. She is also awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in a style. The filmmaker hosted a mega bash which was a star-studded event. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora among others attended the grand party.

While all the celebrities were clicked on the red carpet as they arrived for KJo’s, the inside pictures from the party are also being shared on social media. His party saw Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walk hand in hand and also make their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also walked in together in the party.

