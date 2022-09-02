Malaika Arora Keeps Her Look Uber Cool in Grey Tank Top And Denim, Waves At Paparazzi; Watch Video

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fitness–from yoga to pilates, there is hardly anything that the 48-year-old hasn’t tried in terms of fitness. The actor and acclaimed dancer rose to fame with her electrifying performances on popular Bollywood tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaad Huyi, Anarkali Disco Chali, and several more.

Recently, Malaika was spotted arriving at a location shoot in Bandra and was photographed by the paparazzi. Take a look at this video shared on Twitter:

The actor opted for an easy, casual look before she stepped on set and looked her comfortable best. Like several times before, Malaika pulled on a pair of flared denim jeans with an extremely fitted waist. She paired the look with a grey printed tank top and accessorized with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses. Malaika chose to go with an easy make-up look; perfect for the daytime. She wore a lightly tinted foundation for that healthy glow and a swipe of a mauve-toned lipstick which complimented her skin tone very well. The actor also left her pin-straight tresses naturally open and it added to the overall, easy, and charming look.

On the work front, Malaika is also a health and fitness entrepreneur and has recently invested in the globally popular artisanal accessories brand, Ahikoza, reported Bollywood Hungama. The model has joined forces with Ahikoza head honcho-Namrata Karad, the report added. The brand also prides itself on its unique geometrical designs that are intricately handcrafted with precision. The designs in particular are inspired by architectural installations and sculptures; and are a personal favorite of Malaika.

The actor is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Prior to this, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan for more than 18 years. However, the pair continue to dutifully co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan, together. The duo was recently seen dropping him off at the Mumbai airport.

