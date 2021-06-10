Malaika Arora Keeps It Fashionable as She Chills at Home in Printed Bikini and Cape

Most of us are stuck in our homes as we try to stay safe from the Covid-19 virus, and pajamas have taken over fancy clothes that we’d otherwise wear when we step out. But some Bollywood celebs, like Malaika Arora, are keeping it fashionable even at home. The Bollywood diva treated her fans to a stunning picture that she posted on her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, showing she even chills in style at home.

In the picture, the 47-year-old can be seen sitting pretty, dressed in a tie-and-dye printed bikini top, with a cape of the same print thrown over it. Clicking the selfie from a high angle, Malaika can be seen striking a pose in which she looks every bit gorgeous. She added a pop of colour with some red lipstick and blush and kept her eye makeup low-key. It seemed like she was indulging in some outdoor time as one can see a TT table in the background. Take a look at the photo:

A few days back, the fitness enthusiast had opened up on Insta about her recovery from Covid-19 and how it took her a long time to get back to her usual workouts. “It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I’m able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I’m able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally," she wrote as part of a long post on Instagram.

Be it with her motivational words or videos, Malaika continues to make headlines every day as she keeps her fans updated with her daily activities on Instagram.

