When Malaika Arora and Krushna Abhishek Performed On Kajra Re To Honour Amitabh Bachchan; Watch

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek enjoyed a flashback Friday by stumbling upon a major throwback video of his first-ever stage performance in Jaipur. The entertaining set was a tribute to superstar Amitabh Bachchan at what appears to be an Award function. However, what made the performance more appealing was the sizzling cameo of Malaika Arora. In the video, Krushna Abhishek was seen dancing to the hit tracks of Big B including the superhit Kajra Re from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. Malaika Arora also joined him on the stage to perform the hook step of the popular number.

With quiet grace and elegance, the duo entertained the viewers before Krushna moved for his solo moment as the iconic number Saara Zamana played in the background. While sharing the throwback video, the comedian recalled that the performance took place back in the year 2005. He also revealed being excited yet nervous before the performance and how he ended up securing the opportunity.

“Oh my God look what I found. My first ever stage performance was in 2005 in Jaipur. It was a tribute to Amit Ji. I was so excited and nervous then but performed well. I guess Malaika Arora main show toh mama aur Suniel Shetty sir ka tha mujhe toh bus aise he chance diya tha perform karne ka. Thank you. (I guess the main show belonged to Malaika Arora, my uncle, and Suniel Shetty, I just happened to have gotten a chance to perform. Thank you),” he wrote. Watch the throwback video here:

In just a few hours of being posted online, the video raked up over 40 thousand views on the social media platform. The clip also prompted many users to praise the dance performance. While some called it ‘Jabardast’, others dropped fire emoticons in the comment section. Archana Puran Singh couldn’t control herself from complimenting the comedian and called the clip ‘Superb.’

On the work front, Krushna Abhishek is currently hosting the Big Buzz section of the controversial reality TV show, Big Boss 16.

