Malaika Arora Lauds Arjun Kapoor on His Throwback Picture Working Out For Panipat
For his upcoming film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor has undergone a lot of training and has been sharing photos and videos on social media.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one couple that is always Pretty active on social media. The two had been spotted together on numerous occasions but Malaika finally opened up about their relationship in June, around Arjun's birthday. Since then, the two have been seen often teasing and supporting each other on social media.
At the end of June Arjun Kapoor finished filming for his upcoming war period drama film titled Panipat. For his role, Arjun Kapoor underwent a lot of grueling workout sessions. On Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture of himself working out for the film. Soon after, Malaika commented on the picture applauding his workout as well as his tough appearance.
This tone is a change of pace for the couple on social media. In the past few months, the two have been often seen teasing each other on social media over pictures clicked for each other. In case of Arjun, this is quite common as he is known for taking a dig at all his near and dear ones on social media. The actor had even teased actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday on Instagram. Nevertheless, it's nice to see the supportive side of this relationship.
