Malaika Arora Looks Back at Her Divorce With Arbaaz Khan: Definitely the Most Difficult, Lowest Phase in My Life

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who separated from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, recently opened up on her divorce in an interview and called it the ‘lowest phase’ of her life. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she said that she went through a separation and had to deal with family pressure. She also had to think about how her child would cope with it and how society would react.

Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to Arhaan Khan.

She further told the publication, “All these thoughts went through my head and I think that probably, for me, was my lowest in life. I would definitely say that it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with because it was not just me personally, there were families involved, there was my kid involved, there were just so many other aspects involved."

She also reflected that her decision was going to impact a lot of lives. “My decision was going to impact all the lives around me and when I say mine, I mean at the end of the day, we were two people, it is a couple, we were husband and wife and together, we decided that this was what was best but it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life," she added.

Malaika Arora is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and both of them are very vocal about their relationships. Recently, rumours were doing the round that the couple is going through a rough phase and might break up, however, Arjun put an end to those speculations by sharing a picture with Malaika.

Meanwhile, several high profile celebrities have announced their separation in recent times including Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

