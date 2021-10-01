Malaika Arora Looks ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ in Manish Malhotra’s Multi Sequins Forest Green Saree

From gym athleisure to cocktail party wear, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to dazzle each outfit in the best possible way. There is also no doubt that none can match her beauty even when it comes to donning Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label. The quintessential traditional look, statement prints, detailed embellishments, and fusion styles in vibrant colours on the sarees have a different fan base in Bollywood. On October 1, Malaika shared her sizzling look in Manish Malhotra's multi sequins forest green saree. The pictures have simply amped up the glam quotient in the ongoing wedding season.

The gorgeous pictures featured the actress donning the six yards of pure grace and elegance. The saree came in a dazzling hue of multi-shaded self-sequins embroidery. She paired it with a simple forest green and plain cut sleeves blouse. It came with a plunging neckline that simply added to the oomph factor. Malaika left her brown tresses open down her back in a side-parted hairstyle. The actress accessorised the look with a silver necklace, a bracelet, a chain-link neckpiece, and a couple of finger rings from Ambrus and Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani.

Her dab of brown lip shade matched with her eye shadow tint. With her kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled in eyebrows, rosy blushed, and highlighted cheeks, Malaika amplified the glam quotient. She made sensuous poses for the camera and shared the snaps on her Instagram handle.

Check out the pictures -

According to Malhotra’s website, the multi sequins forest green saree costs Rs. 1,35,000.

Malaika had carried the saree look as she arrived as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of her upcoming reality show, India’s Best Dancer 2. In one of the promos shared by the channel, it was seen that the actress was accompanied by her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

